BERLIN Dec 5 The future chairman of the
Eurogroup, the influential committee of euro zone finance
ministers, has to be an acting finance minister, a German
government spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
"The statues of the rules of the Eurogroup envisage that it
has to be an acting finance minister," a spokeswoman for the
German finance ministry said in a regular news conference.
Luxembourg's Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker said on
Monday he would step down as Eurogroup chief at the end of this
year or early next, giving policymakers just four weeks to find
a successor to fill a potential power vacuum.
He had been both finance minister and prime minister when he
was originally appointed.