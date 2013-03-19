AMSTERDAM, March 19 There will be no need to
impose a levy on assets in other euro zone countries along the
lines of that Cyprus plans on bank deposits to limit the size of
emergency loans it needs, the chairman of euro zone finance
ministers said on Tuesday.
Cyprus plans a levy on deposits above 20,000 euros of 6.75
percent and 9.9 percent on deposits higher than 100,000 euros,
to raise cash for the recapitalisation of its oversized banking
sector, hit hard by the Greek sovereign debt restructuring.
This raised concerns that a similar measure could be used in
other euro zone countries, undermining depositors' confidence in
banks. But Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who
chairs meetings of euro zone ministers, said it would not happen
in other countries.
"It is absolutely out of the question, there is no need for
a one-off levy in other countries on assets," Dijsselbloem said
in the Dutch parliament.
He reiterated that because of the size of the Cypriot
banking sector and its recapitalisation needs, it was inevitable
that depositors had to be called on to help.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger, writing by Jan Strupczewski;
editing by Rex Merrifield)