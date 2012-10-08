BRUSSELS Oct 8 Euro zone finance ministers
signed off on a further tranche of financial aid to Portugal on
Monday and said the country was working hard to put in place the
budget cuts and structural economic adjustments demanded of it.
In a statement following a meeting in Luxembourg, the
Eurogroup, made up of the finance ministers of the 17 euro zone
countries, said Lisbon was carrying out its reforms faster than
expected and was broadly on track to meet its goals. It has been
given an extra year to meet its deficit targets.
"The Eurogroup notes with satisfaction that the government's
active preparation of a return to the financial markets in 2013
has recently been met with success," it said, adding that it had
approved the next disbursement of 800 million euros from the
eurozone's temporary EFSF bailout fund.
A further 3.5 billion euros from the eurozone and the IMF is
expected to be disbursed at the end of the month, it said.
The Eurogroup also welcomed the Portuguese government's
decision to backtrack on a plan to increase the social security
burden on employees, an initiative that had met with widespread
popular unrest.
"The Eurogroup welcomes the determined action the government
hastaken to swiftly replace the originally envisaged shift in
social security contributions by alternative measures."