AMSTERDAM, July 9 Eurogroup President Jeroen
Dijsselbloem has no plans to withdraw his re-election bid, his
spokesman said on Thursday.
Dijsselbloem, who is also the Netherlands' finance minister,
is seeking another 2.5 year term in a race against Spaniard Luis
de Guindos.
As Eurogroup head, Dijsselbloem has represented European
creditors in negotiations with Greece over its bailout packages.
A new president is due to be elected on Monday as Dijsselbloem's
term expires on July 21.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)