AMSTERDAM, June 16 The current chair of the council of eurozone finance ministers said on Tuesday that he would push for eurozone-wide social and fiscal reforms designed to promote the smooth functioning of the currency union if he is re-elected to the post.

In his letter requesting that he be reappointed to serve another two-and-a-half years as Eurogroup chair, Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said issues including labour market flexibility, pension reforms and social security modernization needed to be on the eurozone's agenda.

(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Angus MacSwan)