AMSTERDAM, June 16 The current chair of the
council of eurozone finance ministers said on Tuesday that he
would push for eurozone-wide social and fiscal reforms designed
to promote the smooth functioning of the currency union if he is
re-elected to the post.
In his letter requesting that he be reappointed to serve
another two-and-a-half years as Eurogroup chair, Dutch Finance
Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said issues including labour market
flexibility, pension reforms and social security modernization
needed to be on the eurozone's agenda.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Angus MacSwan)