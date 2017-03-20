BRUSSELS, March 20 Euro zone finance ministers
will discuss over the coming months whether Jeroen Dijsselbloem
can complete his term as their chairman if he loses his job as
Dutch finance minister following elections there.
Dijsselbloem, whose term runs until January, is highly
regarded by the other 18 euro zone finance ministers and by the
European Union institutions, but his socialist party suffered
heavy losses in parliamentary elections in the Netherlands last
week.
It is therefore unclear if Dijsselbloem will remain in the
government of liberal Mark Rutte after negotiations on a new
coalition.
"My mandate runs until January. The formation of a new
coalition government in the Netherlands may take some months.
Whether there is a gap between the arrival of a new minister and
the end of my mandate is too early to say," Dijsselbloem said.
"If there is a gap in time between those two is up to the
Eurogroup to decide how they want to proceed," he told reporters
on entering a meeting of euro zone ministers.
(Reporting By Francesco Guarascio, writing by Jan Strupczewski;
editing by Philip Blenkinsop)