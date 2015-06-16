By Thomas Escritt
AMSTERDAM, June 16 The current chair of the
council of eurozone finance ministers said on Tuesday that he
would push for eurozone-wide social and fiscal reforms designed
to promote the smooth functioning of the currency union if he is
re-elected to the post.
Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, in a letter
requesting that he be reappointed to serve another
two-and-a-half years as Eurogroup chair, said issues including
labour market flexibility, pension reforms and social security
modernization needed to be on the eurozone's agenda.
Dijsselbloem said deeper integration within the eurozone
would require "respect" for the position of non-euro member
states, adding that he would "emphasise the joint interests
which we have".
The Capital Markets Union should be the next political
project for the whole European Union, which would have the
benefit of improving risk sharing and reducing dependence on
bank financing within the 28-member bloc, he said.
Spanish Finance Minister Luis de Guindos is seen as
frontrunner in the race to head the Eurogroup, with many
believing the job should go to one of the southern countries
hardest hit by the eurozone debt crisis.
Dijsselbloem, who has had a central role in the drawn-out
negotiations between Greece and its creditors, is believed to
have the support of some of the bloc's fiscally disciplined
northern countries.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Angus MacSwan)