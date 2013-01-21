By Annika Breidthardt
BRUSSELS Jan 21 Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen
Dijsselbloem was appointed the new chairman of euro zone finance
ministers on Monday and told his colleagues he wanted to move on
from simply fighting crises to focus on longer-term policies to
cement fledgling confidence.
Dijsselbloem was confirmed in the post at a meeting of the
Eurogroup of 17 euro zone ministers, but did not receive
unanimous support, with Spain refusing to give its backing.
Addressing concerns that his appointment could deepen
divisions between northern European countries which enjoy higher
credit ratings and the south, where countries have to pay more
to borrow, Dijsselbloem said fiscal discipline and financial
help between euro zone countries were not mutually exclusive.
"We will have to promote a balanced approach, recognising
that both discipline and solidarity are needed," he said.
The Dutch minister, who took his national post three months
ago, said the euro zone should continue with reforms and fiscal
consolidation that have pleased investors.
"We now need to keep the momentum going, to ensure we retain
the confidence we managed to regain in a lasting manner," he
told his euro zone colleagues in a letter outlining his
priorities. "Our focus needs to shift from crisis management to
delivering and implementing sound medium-term policies."
Dijsselbloem said policies in the euro zone, which is in
recession, had to be focused on restoring sustainable growth,
for which sound fiscal policy was indispensable, but such
policies should be individually tailored.
"The speed of fiscal adjustment should continue to be based
on country-specific fiscal and macro-financial risks," he said
in the letter.
Dijsselbloem said countries should focus on their structural
budget balance, which excludes increased spending and lower
revenues typical for an economic downturn.
The Netherlands is one of only four euro zone countries to
have retained the highest credit rating throughout the crisis
and has been one of the hardliners, along with Germany and
Finland on the need for tough austerity in countries benefiting
from euro zone support - Greece, Ireland, Portugal and Spain.
Dijsselbloem replaced Luxembourg's Prime Minister
Jean-Claude Juncker as chairman of the Eurogroup, the monthly
meeting of finance ministers which is a powerful policymaking
body key to dealing with the debt crisis.
The appointment to chair the monthly meetings of the finance
ministers from the 17 countries sharing the euro is for
two-and-a-half years.