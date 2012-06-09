BRUSSELS, June 9 Spain will make a formal
request for aid from its euro zone partners "shortly" and will
receive up to 100 billion euros once that request is made, the
euro zone's 17 finance ministers said in a statement on
Saturday.
After a conference call that lasted more than 2-1/2 hours,
the ministers said the financial assistance would be provided
from either of the euro zone's rescue mechanisms, the EFSF and
the ESM, and would go to recapitalise Spain's worst banks.
"The Eurogroup has been informed that the Spanish
authorities will present a formal request shortly and is willing
to respond favourably to such a request," the statement said.
"The loan amount must cover estimated capital requirements
with an additional safety margin, estimated as summing up to 100
billion euros."
Spain is waiting for the results of an independent audit of
its bank capital needs before proceeding. That audit is due by
June 21, officials have said.
Once a formal request is made, the capital will be paid to
Spain's bank restructuring fund, known as the FROB, although the
Spanish government will "retain the full responsibility of the
financial assistance", the statement said.
The International Monetary Fund will not contribute any
funds to the rescue plan, but it has been invited "to support
the implementation and monitoring of the financial assistance
with regular reporting", a former of oversight.