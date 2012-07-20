LUXEMBOURG, July 20 The Eurogroup of euro zone
finance ministers formally accepted on Friday a memorandum of
understanding with Spain, which will allow Madrid to borrow up
to 100 billion euros to recapitalise its banks, Luxembourg's
Finance Minister Luc Frieden said.
"We have formalised what we discussed in the past two
Eurogroup meetings. We have formally approved the memorandum
that lays out the conditions under which Spain can be lent money
for the recapitalisation of its banks," Frieden told reporters.
"The approval of all 17 ministers is there, and that means
that the programme can continue. Money will not flow
immediately, because work on the analysis of the specific banks
is ongoing."
(Reporting by Michele Sinner, writing by Jan Strupczewski;
editing by Rex Merrifield)