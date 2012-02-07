FRANKFURT Feb 7 Commerzbank plans to wind down its troubled mortgage bank Eurohypo as quickly as possible to lift its share price and free up capital as regulators demand a thicker cushion to shield taxpayers, three people close to the bank said.

"By now, only one scenario for Eurohypo remains: run-off. Some of Eurohypo's assets will be integrated into Commerzbank, the rest transferred to Commerzbank's internal bad bank, the Portfolio Restructuring Unit (PRU)," one of the people said, adding that only a 10th of the original loan book will remain.

The European Commission has asked Commerzbank, Germany's second biggest lender, to sell Eurohypo by 2014 in return for allowing an 18-billion bailout in the financial crisis.

As Commerzbank has by now given up the hope of finding a buyer for the unit, it aims to find a swift alternative to stop Eurohypo from weighing on its share price, the sources said.

However, the deal may still fall apart, if the EU asks for tough concessions in return for the new plan, which would bypass the original order of a sale, two further sources said, adding discussions between the bank, Germany and the EU were ongoing.

According to the sources, a commercial real estate portfolio of only 25-30 billion euros ($33-39 billion) would be transferred from Eurohypo to Commerzbank.

New business would be capped at 5 billion euros annually and mortgage activities would be limited to 4-5 core markets including Germany, Poland, Britain and France, the sources said.

They added that distressed real estate loans worth roughly 7.5 billion euros would be put on the block.

Eurohypo will give up its state financing business, the bank had announced last year.

Commerzbank and the European Commission declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7646 euros) (Reporting By Kathrin Jones, Arno Schuetze and Philipp Halstrick; additional reporting by Ilona Wissenbach and Matthias Sobolewski and Alexander Huebner)