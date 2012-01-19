FRANKFURT Jan 19 The European Commission has signalled it will allow German group Commerzbank integrate its troubled real estate lender Eurohypo rather than sell it, on the condition its shrinks the business, Handelsblatt daily reported, citing no sources.

"These will be very small parts, the rest will be shut down," the newspaper on Thursday cited a person as saying who is familiar with the negotiations.

Talks on the matter could be completed next month, it said.

While the European Commission has said Commerzbank must sell Eurohypo by the end of 2014 in exchange for a bailout it had approved, the unit is widely seen as too big to sell.

Commerzbank had considered offloading the unit to the government, but sources told Reuters this week it now planned to keep Eurohypo.

An EC source said on Wednesday Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia had already discussed the matter with German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Dan Lalor)