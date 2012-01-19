FRANKFURT Jan 19 The European Commission
has signalled it will allow German group Commerzbank
integrate its troubled real estate lender Eurohypo rather than
sell it, on the condition its shrinks the business, Handelsblatt
daily reported, citing no sources.
"These will be very small parts, the rest will be shut
down," the newspaper on Thursday cited a person as saying who is
familiar with the negotiations.
Talks on the matter could be completed next month, it said.
While the European Commission has said Commerzbank must sell
Eurohypo by the end of 2014 in exchange for a bailout it had
approved, the unit is widely seen as too big to sell.
Commerzbank had considered offloading the unit to the
government, but sources told Reuters this week it now planned to
keep Eurohypo.
An EC source said on Wednesday Competition Commissioner
Joaquin Almunia had already discussed the matter with German
finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble.
