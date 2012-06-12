* Refiners make unseasonal run cuts as demand declines * Middle distillates stocks down 2.4 pct since April * Total crude and oil products down 3.2 pct yoy (Recasts, adds graphic) By Claire Milhench LONDON, June 12 Almost a quarter of Europe's refinery capacity was offline in May, figures from industry monitor Euroilstock showed, as refiners cut runs to unseasonally low levels in response to declining demand for gasoline and diesel. Europe's refinery utilisation rate dipped to 77.15 percent in May from 79.37 percent in April. Refineries usually increase runs in late spring as they return from seasonal maintenance. However, this year European refineries have been idling units or delaying their return from maintenance as the outlook for economic activity has worsened and demand in key European markets has declined month-on-month. The latest data from struggling European economies such as Spain and Italy show big year-on-year falls in the consumption of gasoline and diesel as unemployment climbs and business activity atrophies. "In response to the poor refining economics in Europe, regional refiners have resorted to counter-seasonal run cuts," said David Wech, an oil analyst at JBC Energy in Vienna. "Expectations of persistently weak demand for products should deter any substantial increases in run rates at European refineries, at least over the coming months," he added in a morning note. JBC Energy's estimates put refinery utilisation in the EU-15 and Norway region at a seven-month low of 78.4 percent of capacity in May. The Euroilstock data showed inventories of European crude and oil products falling further in May with combined inventories at 1,063.45 million barrels, 1 percent down on April and 3.2 percent down year-on-year. The biggest falls were in fuel oil, which was down 3.4 percent month-on-month, and middle distillates, down 2.4 percent. Gasoline was down 1.6 percent month-on-month, whilst naphtha was unchanged. Wech noted total product stocks had fallen by 14.3 million barrels month-on-month, the largest monthly decline in nearly a year. "This can be mostly attributed to a counter-seasonal fall in middle distillate stocks," he said. These shed almost 9.4 million barrels over the month. He added that although crude stocks rebounded by 3 million barrels month-on-month to reach a three-month high, on a seasonal basis they are still below the five year average. EUROILSTOCK INVENTORY TABLE (in mln bbls) change from change in pct May 12 Apr 12 Apr 12 May 11 Apr 12 May 11 TOTAL 1,063.45 1,074.71 -11.26 -35.49 -1.0 -3.2 CRUDE 444.50 441.43 3.07 -13.93 0.7 -3.0 GASOLINE 108.38 110.16 -1.78 0.56 -1.6 0.5 MIDDLE 385.13 394.50 -9.37 -13.05 -2.4 -3.3 DISTILLATES FUEL OIL 90.68 93.86 -3.18 -10.57 -3.4 -10.4 NAPHTHA 34.76 34.76 U/C 1.5 U/C 4.5 CRUDE INTAKE 10.107 10.398 -0.29 -0.25 -2.8 -2.4 CAPACITY UTILISATION (IN PERCENT) 77.15 79.37 79.08 (May '11) (Reporting by Claire Milhench and Simon Falush; editing by Alison Birrane and Keiron Henderson)