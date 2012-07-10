* Stocks fall on year and vs last month * Backwardation, weak demand, refinery closures contribute LONDON, July 10 Inventories of European crude and oil products fell further in June, figures from industry monitor Euroilstock showed on Tuesday, pressured by weak demand, plant closures and the high cost of storage. The combined inventories of crude oil and oil products declined to 1,054.54 million barrels in June, 1.2 percent down on May and down 3.4 percent year on year. The fall was partly due to plant closures and a higher than normal level of refinery maintenance due to low refining margins compared to last year. "It's partly due to capacity closures, runs have been cut considerably and there are more incidents of maintenance," said Roy Jordan at Facts Global. Lower refining margins led to the bankruptcy of Swiss-based Petroplus, and the closure of its Coryton refinery, as well as at least temporary shutdowns at its other plants. The biggest falls were in crude oil and middle distillates which both fell 1.6 percent on the month. Fuel oil gained 1 percent compared to May, but was down 8.8 percent from last June. Backwardation, a market structure where prices for prompt delivery are higher than for later dates, is also playing a part in falling stocks, Jordan said. "The cost of storage is quite high, and that's another reason for lower stocks." He added that an overall year on year decrease in European demand is also contributing to the fall in stocks.EUROILSTOCK INVENTORY TABLE (in mln bbls) change from change in pct June 12 May 12 May 12 June 11 May June 11 TOTAL 1,054.54 1,067.03 -12.49 -36.64 -1.2 -3.4 CRUDE 445.30 452.38 -7.08 -15.90 -1.6 -3.4 GASOLINE 107.02 107.78 -0.76 0.04 -0.7 0.0 MIDDLE 376.13 382.13 -6.00 -11.22 -1.6 -2.9 DISTILLATES FUEL OIL 91.33 90.42 0.91 -8.80 1.0 -8.8 NAPHTHA 34.76 34.32 0.44 -0.76 1.3 -2.1 CRUDE INTAKE 10.174 10.123 0.05 -0.43 0.5 -4.1