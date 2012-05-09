(Adds link to graphic) * Biggest y-o-y falls in crude, fuel oil, middle distillates * Gasoline and naphtha stocks rise on better margins By Claire Milhench and Simon Falush LONDON, May 9 Cautious European refiners cut crude oil and product stocks in April to near four-year lows in the face of weak demand and high feedstock costs which have continued to pressure margins, forcing some to idle units, particularly in the Mediterranean. European crude and oil products stocks fell 0.4 percent month-on-month to 1,071.06 million barrels at the end of April, with declines in crude oil, middle distillates and fuel oil, data from industry monitor Euroilstock showed on Wednesday. "Refiners (are) being very cautious with their crude purchases based on high prices, poor margins and financials, the possibility that prices may fall and low demand," said David Wech, an analyst at JBC Energy in Vienna. European motorists have been trying to reduce journeys due to high euro-denominated gasoline and diesel prices, while the emergence of a double-dip recession in several countries reflects subdued business demand. Inter-regional flights have been particularly affected, quashing demand for jet fuel, while reduced demand for consumer goods has hit diesel demand for road haulage. But crude oil prices have remained high, putting refiners' middle distillate margins under pressure throughout April. As a result, uneconomic units in the Mediterranean market have been idled, and refineries in northwest Europe have been reluctant to ramp up runs. Total crude oil and refined products stocks were down 2.5 percent from a year ago, with the biggest year-on-year falls in crude oil stocks, fuel oil and middle distillates. According to JBC Energy's calculations, which are based on IEA demand data for the same market, forward demand cover for crude oil is two days below the seasonal norm, while forward demand cover for products is two days above the seasonal norm. Euroilstocks data showed month-on-month increases in both gasoline and naphtha inventories as refineries tried to take advantage of the strong gasoline crack in April, with values touching over $19 a barrel. Naphtha can be used as a blendstock to make gasoline, particularly grades suitable for the West African market, which attracted a lot of gasoline cargoes in April as its delayed second quarter tender needed to be filled. But Wech said that the relatively high product stocks level indicated by the forward demand cover calculation came as a surprise given the financial risk to refiners. "That could mean that the combined effect of strongly disappointing regional consumption and the low competitiveness of European products in international markets is even taking routinely pessimistic European refiners by surprise," he said. "The adjustment will probably come with further run cuts rather than increased crude purchases." HIGH MAINTENANCE Seasonal maintenance has also eaten into inventories, while backwardation in the gasoil market has encouraged refiners to keep stocks low. Backwardation is when prices are higher for prompt delivery than for future delivery. "With the very high level of maintenance in March and April, it's not surprising to see inventories falling, but it will be interesting to see if this picks up with the time-spreads as they are," said James Zhang, energy analyst at Standard Bank. On a year-on-year basis, crude oil and fuel oil inventories fell by 4 percent. Middle distillates were off 2 percent, gasoline was up 0.7 percent and naphtha was up 6.2 percent. The feedstock picture will change in coming months now that crude oil prices have started to come off. Saudi Arabia has been pumping at near full capacity and some of the risk premium has come out of the oil price as tensions with Iran have eased. Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said on Wednesday oil markets would remain well supplied even after fresh sanctions against Iran take effect, as global crude over-supply is already as much as 1.5 million barrels a day. On the flip side, refineries have begun to return from seasonal maintenance and trading houses Vitol and Gunvor have bought two of the former Petroplus plants, which will see more capacity back on line in coming months. EUROILSTOCK INVENTORY TABLE (in mln bbls) change from change in pct Apr 12 Mar 12 Mar 12 Apr 11 Mar 12 Apr 11 TOTAL 1,071.06 1,075.36 -4.30 -27.78 -0.4 -2.5 CRUDE 436.91 441.72 -4.81 -18.17 -1.1 -4.0 GASOLINE 110.84 109.48 1.36 0.75 1.2 0.7 MIDDLE 391.13 391.88 -0.75 -7.96 -0.2 -2.0 DISTILLATES FUEL OIL 96.98 97.96 -0.98 -4.46 -1.0 -4.4 NAPHTHA 35.20 34.32 0.88 2.06 2.6 6.2 CRUDE INTAKE 10.476 10.262 0.21 0.33 2.0 3.3 CAPACITY UTILISATION (IN PERCENT) 79.97 78.34 77.43 (Apr '11) (Additional reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by James Jukwey and Alison Birrane)