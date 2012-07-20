* Total refinery output up 3.1 pct month on month
* Gasoline up 1.8 pct to exploit strong margins
* Utilisation rate still low for time of year
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, July 20 European oil refiners increased
production in the month of June to take advantage of improved
margins and cheaper crude oil feedstock, figures from industry
monitor Euroilstock showed on Friday.
Refiners have been under pressure for much of 2012 as the
high price of crude oil has squeezed their profit margins.
But Brent crude oil futures fell about $10 over the
course of June, helping overall refining margins to rise to some
$8.88 a barrel in northwest Europe, up from $6.37 a barrel in
May, according to Reuters' calculations.
Europe's total net refinery output was up 3.1 percent in
June from the previous month, with fuel oil and naphtha showing
the biggest month-on-month production gains, up 3 percent and
3.4 percent, respectively.
Gasoline production was up 1.8 percent from May, and middle
distillates were up 1.4 percent as refiners sought to exploit
the improved margins on offer in a tighter European products
market.
Supplies of gasoline and diesel had fallen steadily as
almost a quarter of Europe's refining capacity was offline in
May. This pushed up gasoline and diesel refining margins to over
$20 a barrel apiece in June.
Total refining output was still down 2.2 percent
year-on-year, as many refineries remained idled in the
Mediterranean. Maintenance and unplanned outages in northwest
Europe have also weighed, with the UK's Coryton refinery now
closed for good.
David Wech, an analyst at JBC Energy in Vienna, said that
according to JBC's calculations, the utilisation rate had
increased to 80.7 percent in June, up from Euroilstock's 77.15
percent in May.
But this is still low for the time of year, when refineries
should be pumping hard to meet summer driving demand for
gasoline in the United States and diesel in Europe.
"It is interesting to see that utilisation, as well as the
gasoline share in total output, remain lacklustre in spite of
relatively healthy refinery margins and surprisingly strong
gasoline cracks," he said.
He added that gasoline's share of total output is at the
lowest level since at least 2000. This is indicative of the weak
demand from the important U.S. market.
EUROILSTOCK REFINERY OUTPUT TABLE (in ,000 bpd)
Change vs Change Change
(%) (%)
Jun 12 May 12 May 12 June 11 May 12 June 11
Total 10,855 10,526 329 -240 3.1 -2.2
Gasoline 2,479 2,435 44 -89 1.8 -3.5
Middle 5,615 5,538 77 -29 1.4 -0.5
distillates
Fuels 1,289 1,251 38 -21 3.0 -1.6
Naphtha 704 681 23 -39 3.4 -5.2
Crude 10,364 10,123 241 -242 2.4 -2.3
intake
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Alison Birrane)