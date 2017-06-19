WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc said on Monday it would buy Germany's Euroimmun Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG for about $1.3 billion in cash.
The acquisition is expected to add about $0.28 to $0.30 per share to PerkinElmer's 2018 adjusted earnings.
PerkinElmer also reaffirmed its 2017 revenue and earnings per share guidance.
The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2017, PerkinElmer said in a statement. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.