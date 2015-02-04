Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 4 Euroinvestor com A/S :
* Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S says it has reprimanded Euroinvestor.com A/S that company's announcement concerning acquisition of equity interest should have contained information about expected effects on company's operation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Wednesday:
* March quarter net loss 249.3 million rupees versus profit 220.6 million rupees year ago