BRIEF-Reliance Capital says unit Reliance Home Finance on track for exchange listing
* All shareholders of co to receive 1 free share of Reliance Home Finance for every 1 share held in co as part of listing proposal
Nov 10 Euroinvestor.com A/S
* 9M revenue 41.0 million Danish crowns versus 18.8 million crowns
* 9M pre-tax profit 8.8 million crowns versus 3.4 million crowns
* Says still expects 2014 profit before tax of between 11.5 million crowns and 12.5 million crowns and turnover of minimum 50 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
SYDNEY, April 26 BHP Billiton has put its Fayetteville shale gas assets in the United States back on the block, the world's largest miner said on Wednesday, as it seeks to focus on more lucrative opportunities in oil.