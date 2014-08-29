BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
Aug 29 Euroinvestor com A/S : * Says H1 revenue DKK 26.8 million versus DKK 9.2 million * Says H1 pre-tax profit DKK 5.8 million versus loss DKK 10.3 million * Sees full-year 2014 profit before tax to be between DKK 11.5 million to DKK
12.5 million * Sees 2014 revenue still to remain at least DKK 50 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year