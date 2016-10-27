LONDON Oct 27 Bankers are lining up around
13.5bn of leveraged loans to back sponsors on several auction
processes which, should they materialise, will provide great
relief to a market desperate for event driven issue.
Much of the pipeline could launch in the fourth quarter for
companies including German building materials maker Xella,
German bandage and plaster cast maker BSN Medical and German web
hosting provider Host Europe.
Banks are lining up around 1.5bn to back a sale of Xella,
some 1.4bn of debt financing to back a sale of BSN and around
1bn for Host Europe.
Bankers are eager to finance the transactions and get
underwriting fees following a raft of best effort repricings and
refinancings.
Investors are also yearning for new deals, having been hit
hard by a constant stream of adjustments to existing deals,
which have squeezed pricing tighter and pushed for more
aggressive terms.
Of the 13.5bn of potential loan financings, around 5bn
could be denominated in Polish zloty as bankers prepare up to
3.5bn-equivalent of debt financing to back a potential sale of
SABMiller's central and eastern European assets.
The financing is set to follow another jumbo deal in the
region as banks line up loans to back Cinven, Permira and Mid
Europa's US$3.25bn acquisition of Polish e-commerce businesses
Allegro and Ceneo. Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale are
leading Allegro's deal, alongside other banks BNP Paribas, ING,
Credit Agricole and UniCredit.
Elsewhere, Ardian's acquisition of German residential and
technical lighting products maker SLV is expected to be backed
with around 360m of loans or 5.5 times SLV's expected 65m
Ebitda.
Banks are also preparing to raise 2bn-equivalent of senior
loans to back Advent International's acquisition of French
aerospace company Safran's biometrics and security business
Morpho.
Other potential financings in the pipeline include around
540m for Belgian aluminium systems manufacturer Corialis, £300m
for UK dentistry chain Oasis and 150m for fund and corporate
services provider Alter Domus, and there are plenty of others.
NEW PAPER
While investors will be happy for the event-driven
financings, some of the new deals such as BSN have an existing
lender base, which won't provide as much opportunity as a debut
issuer of new paper.
"There is a high demand for new deals as investors have a
lot of cash in hand. The pipeline is building which should
relieve the market a bit but what we really want to see is fresh
paper," a loan banker said.
It is hoped a supply of primary issuance will alleviate
pressure on the secondary loan market, which is trading over par
as cash-rich investors and warehousing CLOs continue to put
money to work and drive up technicals.
While banks are happily underwriting new deals to support
sponsors in their buyout attempts, there will be a sense of
urgency to get the deals out and done before year-end.
It could be more difficult for some banks to continue piling
into potential deals when there is a prospect of holding it over
Christmas and launching into a less visible 2017 market.
"There is only around six weeks left to the market. When
bidding for new business we are thinking to ourselves, is this
something we can clear before the end of the year, and everyone
at the moment feels very confident and there doesn't feel like
any let up. In three to four weeks, adding underwriting risk for
2017 might see some of the banks disappearing," a senior loan
banker said.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)