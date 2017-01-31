HAMBURG Jan 31 Several potential bidders have expressed an interest in German cocoa grinder Euromar Commodities GmbH, which declared insolvency in December, sources with knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.

Some five groups have shown interest, including a Swiss-based trading and cocoa processing house and a Malaysian cocoa processor, they said.

A spokesman for insolvency administrator Rolf Rattunde declined to comment.

Rattunde has said he will attempt to restructure Euromar and return it to long-term operations.

Euromar is a major producer of cocoa products including cocoa butter and cocoa powder at its plant at Fehrbellin near Berlin. The company suffered liquidity problems caused by exchange rate fluctuations in the British pound, in which cocoa is traded, and swings in cocoa prices.

A U.S. associate company Transmar Commodity Group Ltd also filed for bankruptcy protection in December.

German traders estimate the plant in Fehrbellin can crush 150 tonnes of beans a day, which with full 365 day production means around 54,700 tonnes a year. Germany grinds about 400,000 tonnes of cocoa annually.

Euromar's problems were a factor causing a sudden fall in European cocoa grindings in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Euromar has never given official production figures.

"In the long term I do not expect the Euromar insolvency to have a major impact on the market," a German trader said.

"The company has always kept its production volumes secret but my feeling is that there is enough capacity in Europe, West Africa and Asia to meet demand if the Euromar processing plant does not return to long-term operations." (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Mark Potter)