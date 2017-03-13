BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
HAMBURG, March 13 Swiss commodities trading group ECOM has reached agreement to purchase the factory of German grinder Euromar Commodities GmbH which declared insolvency in December, Euromar's insolvency administrator said on Monday.
It plans to resume production at Euromar's plant at Fehrbellin near Berlin, insolvency administrator Rolf Rattunde said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION