HAMBURG, March 13 Swiss commodities trading group ECOM has reached agreement to purchase the factory of German grinder Euromar Commodities GmbH which declared insolvency in December, Euromar's insolvency administrator said on Monday.

It plans to resume production at Euromar's plant at Fehrbellin near Berlin, insolvency administrator Rolf Rattunde said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Louise Heavens)