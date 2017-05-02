BRIEF-Chongqing Iron & Steel says it has been confronted with an "austere situation" in both production and operation
* has been confronted with an austere situation in both production and operation, facing severe financial strain
HAMBURG May 2 Swiss commodities trading group ECOM has received approval from German cartel authorities to purchase German cocoa grinder Euromar Commodities GmbH which declared insolvency in December, Euromar's insolvency administrator said on Tuesday.
Production at Euromar's plant at Fehrbellin near Berlin could resume in coming days, administrator Rolf Rattunde said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)
WILMINGTON, Del., May 25 21st Century Oncology Holdings Inc, which bills itself as the world's largest operator of cancer treatment centers, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday, citing changes in insurance reimbursement rates and uncertainty caused by political changes.