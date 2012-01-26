* Says outlook for Q2 ad sales will be more challenging

* Q1 ad revenue down 13 pct to 12.4 mln stg

* Says trading since year-end in line with own view

Jan 26 Euromoney, the financial information arm of Daily Mail & General Trust, said it expected pressure on its second-quarter sales due to the weakness in the global economy and the euro zone crisis.

The company, which publishes the Euromoney magazine and hundreds of specialist titles like Air Finance Journal, also gave a bleak outlook for second-quarter advertising sales, after a tough quarter for its advertising division.

"The volatility and uncertainty in financial markets during the summer of 2011 was followed by weakness in sales of advertising and, to a lesser extent, event sponsorship," the company said in a statement.

For the quarter ended Dec. 31, total revenue rose 11 percent to 94.6 million pounds ($147.4 million). However, advertising sales fell 13 percent to 12.4 million pounds during the period.

The company also said trading had continued in line with the board's expectations since the end of its financial year.

Euromoney's shares, which have risen 10 percent over the past three months, closed at 675 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the business at 818.7 million pounds.