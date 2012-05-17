LONDON May 17 LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC : * Interim results * H1 adjusted pretax profit 48.6 million STG * Revenues up 13% to £189.4M * Interim dividend increased by 12% to 7P a share * The outlook for financial markets still looks tough, particularly in the

eurozone * Net debt has fallen to less than 1 x EBITDA, leaving plenty of headroom for the group to pursue selective acquisitions