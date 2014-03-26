March 26 Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc
, a publisher of business magazines and journals, said it
expected first-half revenue to rise, pinning its hopes on
improving financial services markets and contribution from
acquisitions.
The company, which publishes the Euromoney magazine, expects
revenue to rise about 5 percent and an adjusted pretax profit of
not less than 52 million pounds ($85.8 million) for the six
months ended March 31.
Analysts on average are expecting a pretax profit of 55.1
million pounds on revenue of 197 million pounds, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company reported an adjusted pretax profit of 52.4
million pounds and revenue of 187.3 million pounds in the same
period a year earlier.
Euromoney, however, expects first-half adjusted operating
margin to be about 2 percentage points lower than the previous
year due to continued strategic investment in digital
publishing.
Shares in the company, in which Daily Mail & General Trust
Plc owns a 68 percent stake, closed at 1268 pence on
the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.6059 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)