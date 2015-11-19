Singapore March retail sales rise 2.1 pct from year earlier
SINGAPORE, May 12 Singapore's retail sales rose in March by 2.1 percent from a year earlier, supported by sales activity at petrol service stations, data showed on Friday.
Nov 19 Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc said Executive Chairman Andrew Rashbass would take on the role of chief executive with immediate effect.
Rashbass, who joined Euromoney from Thomson Reuters Corp in October, began a strategic review of Euromoney's business and corporate structure after his appointment.
As part of the review, the board agreed the role of chairman would become non-executive and Euromoney would create the role of chief executive.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
SINGAPORE, May 12 Singapore's retail sales rose in March by 2.1 percent from a year earlier, supported by sales activity at petrol service stations, data showed on Friday.
GROVE CITY, Penn., May 12 At a General Electric Co factory in this rural town, Keith Spahn, 60, used to take measurements of parts from railroad locomotives that are in for repair by hand.