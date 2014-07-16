July 16 Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc
* Euromoney interim management statement/acquisition
* Quarterly revenue 106.6 million stg
* Euromoney is also announcing today acquisition of trade
and certain assets of mining investment events division of
summit professional networks
* Nderlying revenues, which exclude impact of currency
movements and acquisitions, were in line with last year
* Underlying subscription revenues increased by 2%,
consistent with rate of growth achieved in first half
* Average sterling-us dollar rate for quarter to june 30 was
$1.68 (2013: $1.53) which reduced headline revenue growth rates
for quarter by approximately five percentage points
* No significant improvements in revenue trends are expected
until outlook for banking, particularly fixed income, currencies
and commodities, and metals and mining sectors improves
