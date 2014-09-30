Results, banking sector bounce help European shares recover
Sept 30 Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc
* Euromoney - trading statement
* Since issuing its interim management statement (IMS) on july 16, 2014, trading has continued in line with board's expectations
* Challenging market conditions highlighted at time of ims have shown few signs of improvement
* Regulatory pressures on investment banks remain biggest drag on group's trading and have offset improvement in revenues from asset management sector
* Headline revenues for q4 are expected to be similar to last year's level, with an underlying increase, at constant currency and excluding acquisitions and disposals, of 6pct
* Underlying subscription revenues increased by 2 pct
* Advertising revenues improved from previous quarter, but was down 2pct against a strong final quarter last year
* Total revenues for year to september 30, 2014 are expected to be broadly in line with those achieved last year, an underlying increase of 3%
* Group expects to announce an adjusted profit before tax of no less than £114 million for year to september 30, 2014 (2013: £116.5 million)
* Adverse currency movements have reduced year-on-year profits by approximately £5 million, most of it in second half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
