BRIEF-Transact Technologies increases quarterly cash dividend by 12.5 pct
* Transact Technologies Inc - has increased quarterly cash dividend on company's common stock by 12.5% - to $0.09 per share
Nov 20 Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc
* FY revenue £406.6 million
* Final dividend up 2 percent to 16 penceper share; total dividend 23 penceper share
* FY adjusted profit before tax in line with last year at £116.2 million
* Q1 trading has started in line with board's expectations
* Broadsoft Inc - total revenue rose to $79.7 million in Q1 of 2017, an increase of 9 pct compared to $73.1 million in Q1 of 2016