BRIEF-GEM Services to dissolve unit GEM Technologies Hong Kong Limited
* Says it will dissolve its subsidiary GEM Technologies Hong Kong Limited
Sept 24 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC : * Trading has continued in line with the board's expectations * Revenues for the fourth quarter are expected to show a headline increase of
9% on the same period last year * Total revenues for the year to September 30, 2013 are expected to show a
headline increase of approximately 2% * Expects adjusted profit before tax* of not less than £114 million for the
* Says it will dissolve its subsidiary GEM Technologies Hong Kong Limited
March 30 Shenzhen Keybridge Communications Co Ltd :
March 30 Focus Media Information Technology Co Ltd