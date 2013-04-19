BRIEF-NIIT Technologies gets part payment of 419 mln rupees as per settlement deal with govt entity
* Co received part payment of 419 million rupees following settlement agreement with a government entity
April 19 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC : * Acquisition of a 75% stake in the centre for investor education * Expected to be earnings enhancing for Euromoney in financial year 2013 * Paid an initial A$14.4 million (£9.9 million) cash consideration
* Says to issue 2017 first tranche of bonds worth up to 800 million yuan ($116.17 million)
* Says it expects to swing to net loss of 850 million yuan-1.25 billion yuan in Q1 vs net profit of 119.3 million yuan year ago