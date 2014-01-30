BRIEF-Charter closes $2.5 bln of senior unsecured and secured notes
* Charter closes $2.5 billion of senior unsecured notes and senior secured notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC : * Trading has continued largely in line with board's expectations as set out in the preliminary results announcement * Total revenues for Q1 up by 3 pct to 98.4 mln stg * Net debt at December 31, 2013 was 11.4 mln stg, an increase of 1.5 mln stg since the year-end * Recent strength of sterling against US dollar is expected to have a more significant impact on trading from Q2 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Charter closes $2.5 billion of senior unsecured notes and senior secured notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, April 20 Mulder and Scully's search for the truth will continue in a new series of Fox's hit sci-fi show "The X-Files," the network said Thursday, a year after the show was revived.