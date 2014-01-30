Jan 30 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC : * Trading has continued largely in line with board's expectations as set out in the preliminary results announcement * Total revenues for Q1 up by 3 pct to 98.4 mln stg * Net debt at December 31, 2013 was 11.4 mln stg, an increase of 1.5 mln stg since the year-end * Recent strength of sterling against US dollar is expected to have a more significant impact on trading from Q2 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here