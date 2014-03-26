March 26 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
* Says trading has continued in line with the board's
expectations
* Total revenues for the six months to March 31, 2014 are
expected to show a
headline increase of approximately 5% on 2013
* For the six months to March 31, 2014 underlying growth
excluding acquisitions
of approximately 2%
* Expects to announce an adjusted profit before tax* of not
less than £52
million for the six months to March 31, 2014 (2013: £52.4
million)
* Says first half adjusted operating margin is expected to be
approximately two
percentage points lower than last year
