Nov 14 Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc , a publisher of financial magazines, journals and data products, reported a 3 percent rise in full-year revenue, helped by an improvement in financial markets in the second half and contribution from acquisitions.

The media group, which publishes the Euromoney magazine, said trading in the current quarter was in line with its expectations and sentiment in the financial markets were broadly positive.

Total revenue rose to 404.7 million pounds ($647.10 million) from 394.1 million pounds a year earlier. The headline rate of revenue growth improved to 6 percent in the second half of the year, the company said in a statement.

Adjusted pretax profit rose to 116.5 million pounds in the year ended September from 106.8 million pounds a year earlier.

Headline subscription revenue rose 3 percent to 206.3 million pounds, helped by a recovery in the second quarter.

The company said in September that it expected full-year revenue to be about 2 percent higher than a year earlier and an adjusted pretax profit of not less than 114 million pounds.

"Acquisitions remain a key part of the group's strategy. Four were completed in the year and another post year-end," the company said in a statement.

Shares in the FTSE-250 company, in which Daily Mail & General Trust Plc owns a 68 percent stake, closed at 1120 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.