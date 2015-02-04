BRIEF-Guomai Technologies sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up 80 pct to 130 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 80 percent to 130 percent, or to be 74.9 million yuan to 93.4 million yuan
Feb 4 Eurona Wireless Telecom SA :
* Says signs deal to buy client portfolio of 4,000 users from Mira Novas Tecnoloxias S.L. for 1.2 million euros ($1.4 million) Source text: bit.ly/1EFPow0
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8728 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 80 percent to 130 percent, or to be 74.9 million yuan to 93.4 million yuan
* Miners at four-month low (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)