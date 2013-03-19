BRUSSELS, March 19 Belgian crude oil shipping
company Euronav said on Tuesday it had sold the
newly-built Cap Isabella to Samsung Heavy Industries
for $54 million, but would still charter it for at least two
years.
Samsung would get the Suezmax size ship at the end of the
month.
Euronav would then take it back under a bareboat charter,
meaning without a crew or provisions, for two years at current
market rates, with three subsequent options to extend by a
further year.
Euronav said it would book a capital loss of $32 million to
be booked in 2012 related to the sale.
"More importantly, however, this transaction enables Euronav
to eliminate its only remaining capital expenditure whilst using
very limited cash to take delivery of the vessel," it said in a
statement.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robin Emmott)