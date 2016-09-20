* Portuguese bonds underperform as ratings jitters mount
* Backstop of ECB bond-buying ebbing in Portugal
* ECB buying fewer bonds than rules of QE scheme dictate
* Bank of Portugal says ECB purchases far from hitting
limits
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, Sept 20 ECB bond-buying appears to be
losing its potency in Portugal just when the country most needs
the backstop it provides.
Portugal's economic growth is lacklustre, its banking sector
weak and its coalition government at odds with Brussels over the
budget deficit. To top it all, jittery markets are counting down
to a vital ratings review on Oct. 21.
DBRS is the last major ratings agency to give Portugal the
investment grade rating it needs to qualify for the European
Central Bank's bond-buying programme. Last month DBRS warned
pressures were building on Portugal's creditworthiness, stoking
concern about the ratings outlook.
ECB asset purchases, which have topped the 1 trillion euro
mark, help contain volatility at times of heightened risk
aversion and uncertainty -- for instance in the days after
June's shock decision in Britain to leave the European Union.
But the central bank has been buying fewer bonds in Portugal
than its rules allow because it faces a scarcity of eligible
securities, in effect reducing the impact of its purchases.
While the ECB also faces a scarcity of eligible bonds in
countries such as Ireland, Finland and Germany, Portugal is
especially vulnerable, analysts say.
"The QE safety net is becoming thinner for Portugal," said
Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank. "Slow
growth, a less than efficient governing arrangement and the
looming DBRS review are challenging sentiment at the very
juncture that the alternative demand that might have been
present via QE is ebbing."
UNDER PRESSURE
ECB rules mean the central bank cannot own more than 33
percent of any single bond issue or of a country's total debt.
Deutsche Bank estimates ECB purchases of Portuguese
government bonds amount to 1.5 billion euros a month, a
reasonably significant amount relative to the 112 billion euro
Portuguese bond market.
ING senior bonds strategist Martin Van Vliet reckons the ECB
already owns 27 percent of Portuguese bonds.
"If they buy at the pace they should buy they will run out
of eligible Portuguese bonds by the end of the year," he said.
UBS estimates that purchases of Portuguese bonds have been
below the ECB's monthly targets for five successive months.
The pressure on Portuguese bonds has been exacerbated by
signs the ECB is in no rush to address bond scarcity.
Ten-year yields have spiked to their highest levels in 2-1/2
months since the ECB said on Sept. 8 it did not discuss an
extension to bond purchases, upending market expectations for an
extension or tweaks to address a shortage of eligible bonds.
As this graphic shows, tmsnrt.rs/2cCHpdE, since the
ECB meeting, Portuguese government bonds have underperformed
euro zone peers, with 10-year yields up 25 basis points at
around 3.33 percent.
"Most people assumed the ECB would tackle those scarcity
issues at the September meeting and they didn't," said Mizuho
strategist Antoine Bouvet. "We are heading into a period of more
volatility for peripheral bonds and that is especially true for
Portugal."
The Bank of Portugal, which buys Portuguese bonds for the
ECB's asset-purchase programme, said this week that purchases of
public debt for QE are not close to reaching any limits and will
continue until at least March 2017 - when the scheme is
scheduled to end.
It said the programme's implementation is adapted in a
flexible manner to guarantee monthly purchases of 80 billion
euros across the euro zone.
The ECB, which buys bonds in proportion to the size of each
country's economy in the so-called "capital key", held almost 21
billion euros of Portuguese debt at the end of August.
The central bank is considering options to ensure the smooth
running of the assets it buys and is not expected to unveil any
tweaks or an extension to QE until December.
Until then, analysts say the ECB is likely to keep buying
less Portuguese debt than the capital key implies, reducing the
effectiveness of the scheme in Portugal.
(Aditional reporting by Andrei Khalip in Lisbon, graphic by
Nigel Stephenson)