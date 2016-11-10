(Adds background on Comcast)
By Gwénaëlle Barzic and Jessica Toonkel
PARIS/NEW YORK Nov 10 NBCUniversal, the U.S.
media conglomerate owned by Comcast Corp, said on
Thursday it was in talks to buy a stake in European broadcaster
Euronews.
Euronews' supervisory board has mandated Chief Executive
Michael Peters to conduct exclusive talks with the aim of
finding an agreement by the end of the year, a source close to
Euronews management told Reuters.
Under a possible plan, NBC News - part of NBCUniversal -
would look to strengthen Euronews' offerings, while NBCUniversal
could use the transaction as a first step to expanding its
operations on the European continent.
NBC would take a stake of between 15 percent and 30 percent
in Euronews, the source said.
A spokesman for NBC News said it is "in discussions with
Euronews about a potential investment and collaborative
partnership between the two," but did not provide any details.
Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris, who owns 53 percent of
the broadcaster's shares following a 35 million euro ($38.1
million) capital increase last year, would remain the
controlling shareholder in Euronews, the source added.
Created in 1993, Euronews broadcasts in 13 languages and
covers 155 countries.
Initially conceived in the wake of the 1990 Gulf War as a
'European CNN,' it used to be owned by a consortium of
state-owned European channels, which became minority
shareholders after the arrival of Sawiris.
Comcast acquired NBCUniversal in stages for about $30
billion, completing its takeover in 2011.
($1 = 0.9182 euros)
