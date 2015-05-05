(Adds details, background)

May 5 Pan-European exchange operator Euronext appointed chief operating officer Jos Dijsselhof as its interim chief executive, taking over from Dominique Cerutti who is leaving the company more than two months earlier than planned.

Euronext had said on April 22 that Cerutti, who was also chairman, would leave on July 15 to join consulting firm Altran Technologies SA as chairman and CEO.

"The board of Euronext decided, having accepted Dominique Cerutti's resignation from the company, that it would be in the best interests of all parties to act swiftly and to appoint a replacement CEO," Rijnhard Van Tets, chairman of Euronext's supervisory board, said in a statement.

Dijsselhof has spent more than 20 years in the financial industry, working in Europe and Asia at institutions including Royal Bank of Scotland and ABN Amro Bank.

He was appointed chief operating officer of Euronext before its IPO in June last year.

Amsterdam-based Euronext operates stock exchanges and fixed-income and derivatives markets in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon. The company is scheduled to report first-quarter results on Wednesday.

Cerutti joined NYSE Euronext in 2009 as president and deputy chief executive after 23 years at International Business Machines Corp.

He became CEO and chairman of Euronext following the company's acquisition by Intercontinental Exchange Inc in 2013. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)