PARIS May 7 Former Euronext CEO
Dominique Cerutti sought to calm unease about his early
departure from the pan-European exchange operator, telling
employees it was in the best interests of the group to ensure
its stability.
Cerutti was due to leave the company on July 15 to head
Altran Technologies but on Tuesday Euronext named
chief operating officer Jos Dijsselhof as interim CEO.
Some labour union representatives at the operator of bourses
in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon had raised
questions about Cerutti's sudden departure.
"It was important to put in place as soon as possible
managers who represent Euronext's future," Cerutti said in an
emailed message to the company's employees, a copy of which was
seen by Reuters.
