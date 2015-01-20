PARIS Jan 20 Euronext, the equity,
bond and derivatives exchange, is looking at sugar, biofuels and
metals as potential markets to develop as it tries to expand its
presence in commodity derivatives, it said on Tuesday.
After losing most of its commodities team when it was spun
off from Intercontinental Exchange last year, it has
since recruited a specialist in vegetable oils and biodiesel and
another in metals, Nicholas Kennedy, its head of business
development for commodities, said.
"We are looking at lots of areas, like metals and energy,"
he told a press presentation. "We want to diversify."
Euronext was also considering the potential for sugar
derivatives as the European Union prepares for the
liberalisation of its production quota regime in 2017, he said.
Euronext, which currently has commodity contracts covering
cereals and oilseeds, has highlighted commodities as a growth
area following its separation from ICE, which led to Euronext
losing London-based commodity markets including sugar and cocoa.
Kennedy declined to give further details and said the
priority for the exchange this year remained the upcoming launch
of revamped dairy derivatives.
Euronext said on Friday that it planned to launch the dairy
products at the end of the first quarter, a move designed to
coincide with the abolition of EU milk quotas.
