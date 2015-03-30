BRIEF-Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources
* Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources
PARIS, March 30 Euronext said on Monday commodities futures markets open could be delayed due to technical issue hitting all derivatives products
"All commodties derivative products are halted," a Euronext spokeswoman said, adding that this would impact the opening of agricultural futures markets at 0845 GMT. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)
* Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources
* Adds RBC Capital Markets, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Evercore ISI, Macquarie Capital, Liontree and Raymond James are underwriters to IPO Source text : http://bit.ly/2pUtZxv