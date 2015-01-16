PARIS Jan 16 Euronext's new dairy
derivatives, announced in November, are scheduled for launch on
its Amsterdam derivatives market at the end of the first
quarter, it said on Friday.
The exchange operator had previously indicated that it was
aiming to launch the euro-denominated dairy futures and options
in the spring, without specifying where they would be listed.
The new offering, which spans butter, skimmed milk powder
and whey powder, replaces previous skimmed milk powder
derivatives and aims to provide the dairy sector with a wider
range of hedging tools as it prepares for the end of the
European Union's milk quota regime in April.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by David Goodman)