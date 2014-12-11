LONDON Dec 11 Pan-European exchange Euronext
is to launch a service to allow market participants to
report and clear bilateral derivatives trades, it said on
Thursday, as it seeks to grab a bigger share of the derivatives
market.
The new service, which will launch in the spring of 2015
starting with equity derivatives, will allow deals negotiated
privately between parties to be reported to Euronext and cleared
through LCH.Clearnet's French arm.
Currently most bilateral deals are settled between brokers.
The service will be delivered in partnership with financial
technology firm Cinnober's TRADExpress platform.
The move coincides with regulatory efforts to push more
over-the-counter derivatives like interest rate swaps onto
electronic trading platforms and through central clearing to
make the market more open and safer, as well as rules requiring
banks to hold more capital against derivatives trades.
"We will be positioning our service to deliver clients with
the capital efficiency and risk management benefits of central
clearing," said Lee Hodgkinson, Euronext's head of markets and
global sales.
Euronext, which operates exchanges in Paris, Amsterdam,
Brussels, London and Lisbon and was spun off from parent
Intercontinental Exchange in June, has made the
development of its derivatives business a major priority.
It has recently expanded its rapeseed contracts and is now
targeting other markets.
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Toby Chopra)