By Sophie Sassard and Andreas Kröner
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Jan 10 (Reuters) -
I ntercontinentalExchange would consider selling Euronext
as an alternative to floating it if bids for the European stock
market emerge during ICE's planned $8.2 billion takeover of NYSE
Euronext, three sources close to the exchange said.
"Today, the plan is work on an IPO. But, of course, if some
parties offered to acquire all or part of Euronext, then why
not? We'll be pragmatic," a source familiar with ICE's plans
said on Thursday.
ICE said last month it planned to float Euronext after it
completes its acquisition of NYSE Euronext in the second half of
this year. But the sources said ICE would also consider a sale,
which could be easier to complete than an initial public
offering (IPO) and could fetch a higher price.
One potential bidder has already indicated an interest in
Euronext, which analysts have said could be worth between 1 and
2 billion euros, based on comparative market valuations.
Nasdaq OMX Chief Executive Robert Greifeld told
Reuters on Wednesday he would "take a look" at Euronext if it
became available.
A source close to the London Stock Exchange did not
rule out making an offer, but said it was "early days" and
played down the chances of a bid, since the LSE's current
priorities were derivatives and clearing rather than stock
trading.
Deutsche Boerse, the Frankfurt-based group that
failed to merge with NYSE Euronext last year, has ruled itself
out of buying Euronext due to the weakness of the European share
trading business, three people familiar with the company told
Reuters.
The official line remains that Euronext is not on the block.
NYSE Euronext deputy chief executive Dominique Cerruti told
Reuters on Wednesday: "Euronext is not for sale", and a
spokeswoman for ICE declined to comment on the possibility.
However, the future of Euronext, which operates the Paris,
Amsterdam, Brussels and Lisbon stock exchanges, has been in
doubt since ICE said late last month it planned to spin off
Europe's third largest exchange after its purchase of NYSE
Euronext.
Jeff Sprecher, the chief executive of ICE, said an IPO would
establish the true value of Euronext, which has not been
realised by NYSE Euronext's largely U.S. shareholders.
The first source said the size and structure of an IPO had
yet to be decided, but the plan was for the listing to take
place in Paris and it would not happen before 2014.
Euronext has a European market share of 16 percent, which
equated to 76 trillion euros ($99 trillion) of trading last
month, making it the third-ranking European exchange after the
LSE (24.8 percent) and London-based Bats Chi-X Europe (22.3
percent), Thomson Reuters data shows.
LSE, Nasdaq OMX, NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse have in
recent years moved away from European share trading by
diversifying into higher margin areas such as derivatives and
clearing.
"Cash equities trading is a commoditising business, but it
seems a chunk of what ICE might spin out is derivatives, and
that could be more interesting," said Richard Perrott of
Berenberg Bank.
Nasdaq OMX plans to launch this year a new European futures
exchange, while the British exchange hopes to complete its 366
million euro purchase of Anglo-French clearing house
LCH.Clearnet before the end of March.
LCH.Clearnet, which was created after Clearnet was split
from Euronext in 2003, acts as the clearing house to both the
LSE and Euronext, so there are close ties between the three
firms.
"Euronext could dovetail nicely with LSE and LCH.Clearnet.
Clearnet used to be part of Euronext and remains the major
clearing house for these continental markets," said Perrott.
ICE is buying NYSE Euronext for its London-based futures
market Liffe, which is well positioned to tap the expected
growth in futures trading as regulators force firms to start
using exchanges for complex derivatives.
The Atlanta-based energy market said last month it wanted to
keep the New York Stock Exchange, an enduring symbol of American
capitalism, and float Euronext, most likely in 2014.