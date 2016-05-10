(Adds Euronext comment, details, background)

PARIS May 10 Euronext will launch nitrogen fertiliser futures for the European market this autumn, the exchange operator said on Tuesday, as it further expands its presence in agricultural commodities.

The futures, priced in euros, will be based on urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) solution and physically deliverable in Rouen, in northern France, Euronext said in a statement.

The exchange will offer a two-year trading horizon for the futures, based on March, June, September and November delivery positions, and clearing of the futures will be handled by LCH SA, it said.

"Our nitrogen solution futures contract is intended for the whole fertiliser industry and its end-users, particularly cooperatives, who are key users of Euronext's commodity contracts," Olivier Raevel, head of commodities at Euronext, said in the statement.

Rubis Terminal, a specialist in the storage of chemical, oil and agricultural products, is partnering Euronext, and its fertiliser supply and distribution platform in Rouen will act as the physical delivery point for the futures.

Nitrogen fertiliser is a key product used by farmers to support crop growth.

The fertiliser offering will add to Euronext's crop futures, which include its milling wheat contract <0#BL2:>, a price benchmark for the European market.

The European exchange is facing a challenge in its flagship wheat market as U.S. rival CME Group is working on its own western European wheat futures.