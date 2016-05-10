(Adds Euronext comment, details, background)
PARIS May 10 Euronext will launch
nitrogen fertiliser futures for the European market this autumn,
the exchange operator said on Tuesday, as it further expands its
presence in agricultural commodities.
The futures, priced in euros, will be based on urea ammonium
nitrate (UAN) solution and physically deliverable in Rouen, in
northern France, Euronext said in a statement.
The exchange will offer a two-year trading horizon for the
futures, based on March, June, September and November delivery
positions, and clearing of the futures will be handled by LCH
SA, it said.
"Our nitrogen solution futures contract is intended for the
whole fertiliser industry and its end-users, particularly
cooperatives, who are key users of Euronext's commodity
contracts," Olivier Raevel, head of commodities at Euronext,
said in the statement.
Rubis Terminal, a specialist in the storage of
chemical, oil and agricultural products, is partnering Euronext,
and its fertiliser supply and distribution platform in Rouen
will act as the physical delivery point for the futures.
Nitrogen fertiliser is a key product used by farmers to
support crop growth.
The fertiliser offering will add to Euronext's crop futures,
which include its milling wheat contract <0#BL2:>, a price
benchmark for the European market.
The European exchange is facing a challenge in its flagship
wheat market as U.S. rival CME Group is working on its
own western European wheat futures.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Andrew Callus and James
Regan)