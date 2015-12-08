(Adds details about the case, Virtu Financial)

Dec 8 France's financial markets regulator has fined U.S. high-frequency trading firm Virtu Financial and European exchange Euronext 5 million euros ($5 million) each in a market manipulation case dating back to 2009.

The Autorite des Marches Financiers (AMF) said Virtu Financial Europe had manipulated the market and ignored its rules, while Euronext had failed to meet its obligation to operate "with neutrality and impartiality".

Euronext said it would appeal against the decision. Virtu, which went public in an initial public offering earlier this year, was not immediately available for comment.

The AMF said that in 2009 Virtu, operating at the time under the name Madison Tyler Europe, frequently placed a vast quantity of orders, only to subsequently cancel or amend many of them.

The electronic trading firm accounted for as much as 63 percent of order messages at Euronext Paris and 2 percent of trades, the AMF calculated.

Such trading practices "were likely to have given false or misleading indications as to the supply and demand for those financial instruments, constituting a market manipulation," the AMF said in a statement.

The regulator said Euronext had exempted the firm from penalties for sending far more order messages than trades actually executed, which it said could cause a disorderly market.

Describing the AMF's ruling as "totally disproportionate and completely anachronistic," Euronext said that the practices under investigation occurred at a time when a pilot programme was under way to bring high-frequency trading firms onto regulated markets.

Euronext said the practice had been initiated before it was spun out of what was then New York-based NYSE Euronext and that the programme had been shut down in 2010.

($1 = 0.9210 euros)

