* Group of 'reference' investors to take 33 pct stake
* Euronext says price range is 19-25 euros/share
* Theoretical P/E ratio of 12.5-16.4, in line with rivals
* Euronext targets annual revenue growth of 5 pct
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, June 10 European financial markets
operator Euronext unveiled plans to raise up to 1.16 billion
euros in an initial public offering valuing the firm at 1.75
billion euros ($2.38 billion) and forecast a return to revenue
growth over the next three years.
The exchange group said it aimed to deliver 5 percent annual
revenue growth in the years up to 2016, reversing declines in
both 2012 and 2013.
Euronext's parent Intercontinental Exchange Inc is
to offer up to 60 percent of the capital of the group in the
IPO, or 42.1 million shares, with an over-allotment option for
up to 10 percent. Shares are expected to be priced at between 19
and 25 euros per share.
A group of European institutional investors will take a
33.4 percent stake in the market operator at a 4 percent
discount to the IPO price, designed to allay local regulators'
concerns that the pan-European bourse could be snapped up by
another foreign firm.
The group of investors, which have agreed to hold their
shares for a minimum of three years, includes French banks BNP
Paribas and Societe Generale, Dutch firm ABN
Amro, Belgian government investment vehicle SFPI, European
clearing house Euroclear, and a unit of Portugal's Banco BPI
.
In addition, French utility GDF Suez and Belgian
lender KBC Bank NV have agreed to take a stake of about
1 percent each in Euronext, which operates equity, fixed-income
and derivatives markets in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and
Lisbon, and has recently received approval to operate as a full
exchange by Britain's financial regulator.
"We're delighted to have these 'reference shareholders',
it's a great sign of confidence, it's great for the prospects of
Euronext," Chief Executive Dominique Cerutti told reporters in a
press conference.
Euronext, which mostly competes with the London Stock
Exchange Group, Deutsche Boerse and BATS
Chi-X Europe, a unit of U.S. exchange operator BATS Global
Markets, said it aims to diversify its products,
expanding its range of derivatives and exchange-traded funds,
and regain market share in Europe's recovering IPO market.
Cerutti said Euronext plans to boost revenue by 5 percent
annually for the next three years, while ongoing cost cutting
measures should help the group lift earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) margins in the
next three years to 45 percent from 42 percent currently.
The Euronext prospectus said 2011 revenue was 557 million
euros and fell to 495 million in 2012 and to 482 million in
2013.
Using a projection from Euronext's first-quarter net income
of $36 million, a share price of 19 to 25 euros would value the
firm at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.5 to 16.4,
according to Reuters calculations. This compares with P/E ratios
of 17.9 for LSE shares, and 14.8 for Deutsche Boerse, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
The final IPO price and exact number of shares offered will
be announced on June 19, and the shares will start trading the
following day on the regulated markets of Euronext in Paris,
Amsterdam and Brussels under the symbol 'ENX'.
IntercontinentalExchange acquired NYSE Euronext in a $11
billion deal last year. The U.S. exchanges group committed to
spinning off Euronext at the time.
ABN AMRO Bank, J.P. Morgan and Societe Generale are acting
as joint global coordinators for the IPO.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
